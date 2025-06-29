Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

