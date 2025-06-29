Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1%

OTIS stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

