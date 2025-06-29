Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SEIM opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

