Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 0.8%

HES opened at $139.06 on Friday. Hess Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.91.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $29,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,319,549.22. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.26.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

