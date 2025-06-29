Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $83.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $69.15 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

