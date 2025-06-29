Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 102,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $90.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.