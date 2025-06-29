Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,740,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Argus lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.