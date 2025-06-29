Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $246.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.