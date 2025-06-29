Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

