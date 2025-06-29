Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.33. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.