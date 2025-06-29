Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.50. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 2,002,689 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 8.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.02.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,600.75. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 7,575,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,984,346.80. This represents a 30.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

