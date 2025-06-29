Petros Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 63,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 86,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average is $174.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

