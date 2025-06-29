Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $638.51 and its 200 day moving average is $626.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,707.52. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,831 shares of company stock worth $83,868,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

