Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,827,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,381 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,286 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,321,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,539,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,851,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,107,000 after buying an additional 630,141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,936,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,470,000 after buying an additional 1,162,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.66. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.