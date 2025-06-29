Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – June 26th

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Cleanspark, IREN, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses revolve around Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, trading services, or holding bitcoin on their balance sheets. They allow investors to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and adoption trends via the traditional equity markets without owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 13,158,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,023,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 6.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 16,706,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,901,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 11,982,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,892,319. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 9,476,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,086,361. IREN has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,439,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,831,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.09. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Featured Stories