Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – June 26th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, provide, or heavily utilize blockchain technology—that is, secure, decentralized ledgers for recording transactions. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms building blockchain platforms, mining cryptocurrencies, or integrating distributed-ledger solutions into their businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $213.30. 3,885,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890,107. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 16,706,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,901,087. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,490,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,095,004. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Featured Articles