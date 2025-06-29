Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 27th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, Reynolds Consumer Products, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and W.W. Grainger are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves buying and selling goods or services over the internet. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the growth and performance of online retail platforms, marketplaces, and supporting technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. 7,841,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,929,717. The stock has a market cap of $777.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,526. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 8,538,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,545,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of -0.69. GameStop has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 7,319,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REYN

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 2,396,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,198. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $146.08. 646,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,283. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded up $7.82 on Friday, reaching $1,023.30. 84,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,250. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $888.75 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,055.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,043.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Recommended Stories