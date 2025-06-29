Promising Financial Stocks To Consider – June 26th

Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, Visa, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Robinhood Markets are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses and asset managers. These companies earn income primarily through interest margins, service fees, insurance premiums and trading activities. Their performance is closely tied to economic cycles and interest-rate movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded up $22.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.64. 32,554,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,894,219. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,436.38.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $16.83 on Thursday, hitting $372.20. 13,784,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,559,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $374.70.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

NYSE:V traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.31. Visa has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.96. 4,304,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,471,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $803.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $289.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.14.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,027,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,840,715. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

