Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 27th

Home Depot, Walmart, and Target are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products used in home renovation, maintenance and construction—ranging from tools and hardware to paint and building materials. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to trends in housing activity, do-it-yourself projects and residential construction. Prominent examples include retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s as well as suppliers such as Sherwin-Williams. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $364.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,841,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,930,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Read More