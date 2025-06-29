Promising Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 27th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, CoreWeave, JPMorgan Chase & Co., UnitedHealth Group, Boeing, and Intel are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic worth based on fundamental measures such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors buy them with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize the company’s true value, driving the stock price higher and often providing dividend income along the way. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $545.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,736,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,886,173. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $549.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.87.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $33.97 on Friday, reaching $179.66. 40,770,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,222,535. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion and a PE ratio of -14,197.88. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,094,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720,918. CoreWeave has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $285.73. 7,630,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $289.41. The stock has a market cap of $794.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day moving average of $252.45.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $307.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.15 and its 200 day moving average is $456.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $8.36 on Friday, hitting $210.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,122,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,382. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.54.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 66,066,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,983,976. Intel has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

