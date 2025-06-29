Promising Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 27th

PepsiCo, Home Depot, CocaCola, Progressive, and Riot Platforms are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the supply, treatment, distribution or infrastructure of water and wastewater services. Because clean water is an essential and increasingly scarce resource, these equities offer investors exposure to a regulated, stability-oriented sector with growth driven by population increases, tighter environmental standards and global demand for reliable water management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $178.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.21. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $364.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.02. 8,535,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,014,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.72. 2,262,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.49 and a 200-day moving average of $264.65. Progressive has a one year low of $207.48 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,149,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,140,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 4.53.

