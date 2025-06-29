ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.02, but opened at $46.73. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 604,342 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.
ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.
