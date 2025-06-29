Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1,421.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,769,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,803,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $290.00 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

