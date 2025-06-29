Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 27th

Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, Blackstone, MercadoLibre, Morgan Stanley, and Capital One Financial are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or finance income-producing properties such as office buildings, shopping centers, apartments and warehouses. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the real estate market’s potential rental income and property value appreciation without directly owning physical real estate. Many real estate stocks trade as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which must distribute a large portion of their taxable income as shareholder dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.22. 22,245,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,799,907. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $355.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 73,013,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,333,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,852,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,253,511. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $151.63. 3,120,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,504. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $27.23 on Friday, hitting $2,532.97. 183,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,387. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,563.21 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,422.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,104.82.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. 2,729,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.44. The company has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.72. 1,660,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $212.88. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.22.

