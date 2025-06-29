Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

