ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ResMed by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in ResMed by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in ResMed by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total transaction of $439,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,923.32. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,580,799.20. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.99 and its 200-day moving average is $235.32. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $186.22 and a one year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.