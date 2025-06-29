Reviewing AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) and Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AudioCodes and Directview, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 1 0 1 0 2.00 Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00

AudioCodes presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given AudioCodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Directview.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

68.1% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Directview shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AudioCodes and Directview”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $242.18 million 1.19 $15.31 million $0.56 17.41 Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Directview.

Profitability

This table compares AudioCodes and Directview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 7.11% 10.22% 5.82% Directview N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AudioCodes beats Directview on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services. The company also offers One Voice Operations Center, a voice network management solution; Device Manager for administering business phones and meeting room solutions; AudioCodes Routing Manager for handling call routing in VoIP networks; and User Management Pack 365 simplifies user lifecycle and identity management across Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business deployments. In addition, it provides AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams, a portfolio of managed services for simplifying Teams adoption; appliances for Microsoft Skype/Teams for Business, such as survivable branch appliances, CCE, and CloudBond 365; and a range of value-added voice applications comprising SmartTAP, Voca, VoiceAI Connect, and Meeting Insights. Further, the company offers managed services; and AudioCodes Live Platform is a SaaS solution that enables service providers to offer their business customers a seamless migration to uCaaS solutions, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, network equipment providers, and systems integrators, enterprises, carriers, and distributors in the telecommunications and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Directview

(Get Free Report)

DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.