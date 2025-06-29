Reviewing SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) and Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of SpartanNash shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SpartanNash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dominos Pizza UK has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpartanNash has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominos Pizza UK N/A N/A N/A SpartanNash -0.11% 8.26% 2.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dominos Pizza UK and SpartanNash”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominos Pizza UK $849.18 million 1.73 $115.27 million N/A N/A SpartanNash $9.55 billion 0.09 $300,000.00 ($0.32) -82.84

Dominos Pizza UK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpartanNash.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dominos Pizza UK and SpartanNash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominos Pizza UK 1 0 0 0 1.00 SpartanNash 0 2 0 0 2.00

SpartanNash has a consensus price target of $18.45, suggesting a potential downside of 30.40%. Given SpartanNash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than Dominos Pizza UK.

Dividends

Dominos Pizza UK pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SpartanNash pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash pays out -275.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SpartanNash has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

SpartanNash beats Dominos Pizza UK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominos Pizza UK

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino’s Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment offers various support services to independent retailers. The Retail segment operates retail stores, fuel centers, and pharmacies primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Forest Hills Foods, Dillonvale IGA, and Fresh City Market. It supplies private brand products to military commissaries. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

