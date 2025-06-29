Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 21,771 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CRH were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

