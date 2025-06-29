Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,039 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,371,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,550,000 after purchasing an additional 648,088 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 258,586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $92,150,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,529,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,478,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 134,326 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

QFIN stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.