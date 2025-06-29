Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 73,209 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,209 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Axis Capital worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Axis Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

