Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 45,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BR opened at $239.59 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.64 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.