Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,853 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,887,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,504,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,320,000 after buying an additional 445,158 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $806,328.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,891.22. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $706,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,820.10. The trade was a 26.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. William Blair began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $89.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.