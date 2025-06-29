Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 53.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $4,494,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,630.76. The trade was a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VTR stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.