Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 91,892 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

