Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71,782 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 2,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $326.68 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.