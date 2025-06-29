Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Grab were worth $18,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Grab by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 78,847 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 1,930.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 56,238 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GRAB. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Grab Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 246.12 and a beta of 0.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

