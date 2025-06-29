Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.19 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,784 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Roku worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $511,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $305,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,300. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $45,904.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,343.90. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,244. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 2.09. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

