Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 238.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Fortive worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 136,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $5,847,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

