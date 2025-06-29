Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.86 Million Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,165 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Lennar by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.