Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,632,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Corpay by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $327.36 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.08 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.64 and its 200 day moving average is $343.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

