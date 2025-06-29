Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $499.33 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $506.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,552.80. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $115,966,659 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

