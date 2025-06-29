Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

