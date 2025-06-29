Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 11,298 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.49% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

