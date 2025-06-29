Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 57,985 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

In other news, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $98,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,585.68. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

