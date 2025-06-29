Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 70,663 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,663 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,630,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,191,000 after purchasing an additional 345,999 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

