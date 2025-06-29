Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 7,645 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Allegion worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,058,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $65,175,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,390 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,089,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,022,000 after purchasing an additional 414,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $143.80 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

