Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

CVS stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

