Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 98.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 153.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

