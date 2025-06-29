Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $20,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,959,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,562 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,039 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,899.50. The trade was a 29.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

